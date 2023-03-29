The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Efficiency dividend is to blame for gallery, libraries, archive and museum funding trouble

By Frank Bongiorno, Joshua Black, Michelle Arrow
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National institutions like the National Library of Australia are in deep financial trouble. Picture by Jamila Toderas
National institutions like the National Library of Australia are in deep financial trouble. Picture by Jamila Toderas

In January the Albanese government launched a new arts policy, Revive. Among its measures was a commitment to exempt Australia's seven national performing arts training organisations from the efficiency dividend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.