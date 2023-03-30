The Canberra Times
Zoo Bar - aka the Uni Pub - closes doors in another devastating blow for Canberra's hospitality industry

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 31 2023 - 5:30am
Zoo Bar in Civic closed its doors on Wednesday Picture by Karleen Minney
In another devastating blow to Canberra's hospitality industry, Zoo Bar - formerly The Uni Pub - has closed its doors and let staff go.

