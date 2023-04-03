After a quick drink at the Armada Bar next door, we arrive for our 7.30pm reservation at The Boat House. Remember when restaurants used to allow you to book at that time? Tonight, I'm dining with my old friend Jon, who used to be a waiter. He worked at Vivaldi, Atlantic and probably also Fringe Benefits back in the day, and we first came here for a friend's 21st birthday in the early '90s. This place has really stood the test of time, nestled next to the lake just a few kilometres from the CBD. It's a venue that has outlasted most of the finer diners in town, having racked up 30 plus years of weddings, parties and just about anything. The room is still a simple space with well-spaced tables, all angled towards one of the best spaces ... well, water-filled spaces anyway, in Canberra.