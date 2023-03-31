The Canberra Times
Gordon turned 90 this week and headed straight to his happy place - the tennis court

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 1 2023 - 5:30am
Gordon Robson gets one over the net on Friday, the day after his 90th birthday. Picture by Karleen Minney
Gordon Robson gets one over the net on Friday, the day after his 90th birthday. Picture by Karleen Minney

Curtin great-grandfather Gordon Robson, who turned 90 on Thursday, plays tennis twice a week at the Reid Tennis Club and has no plans to stop.

