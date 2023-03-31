The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'The department's broke': Agriculture expects $60 million deficit this financial year

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
April 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joint Public Accounts and Audit Committee chair Julian Hill. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Joint Public Accounts and Audit Committee chair Julian Hill. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Department of Agriculture is projecting a $60 million deficit this financial year, after the agency revealed it was slashing contractors, travel and training.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.