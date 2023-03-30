Five former human rights commissioners have banded together to denounce incumbent Lorraine Finlay over comments she made against the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Edward Santow, the most recent commissioner to hold the role before Ms Finlay was appointed, released a statement on social media on Thursday afternoon co-signed by four former commissioners, saying Ms Finlay's comments were "likely to mislead Australians".
It comes as Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus introduced the constitutional alteration for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, which, if passed, will trigger the referendum later this year.
Ms Finlay, who was appointed to the role by the former Coalition government in November 2021, wrote in an opinion piece published in The Australian that the Voice would "insert race into the Australian constitution in a way that undermines the foundational human rights principles of equality and non-discrimination".
Mr Santow and the other commissioners - Catherine Branson, Graeme Innes, Chris Sidoti and Brian Burdekin - said they "unanimously disagree".
"We make this statement because Ms Finlay has made a serious error in stating that the proposed Voice to Parliament would somehow undermine human rights or the constitution itself," the statement said.
"We unanimously take a different view regarding Australian and international law. Commissioner Finlay's view is likely to mislead Australians who will be required to vote on this proposal at a referendum."
The statement noted Ms Finlay's views were contrary to the commission, as well as her colleague, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner, June Oscar.
Ms Finlay's opinion piece acknowledged having different opinions to her colleagues, but expressed she had "significant doubts about in its current constitutional form".
"My message is simple. You can believe passionately in human rights, equality and the importance of reconciliation and decide - based on your belief in the importance of those principles - to vote No," the Human Rights Commissioner wrote.
"A constitutional referendum is always an occasion of significance. During the coming months I would encourage all Australians to think carefully about this proposal and what it will mean."
Ms Finlay's role at Australia's Human Rights Commission has previously been at the centre of controversy after the commission's A-grade accreditation was at risk of being downgraded partly due to political appointments.
The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions cited the appointment of Ms Finlay, who was formerly a women's council president in the Liberal Party's Western Australian branch.
The institution said Ms Finlay's appointment, along with that of Disability Discrimination Commissioner Ben Gauntlett, did not meet accreditation requirements, noting the government bypassed a merit-based selection process.
A drop in Australia's human rights status would see the country rank below Iraq and alongside Libya, Venezuela, Bulgaria and Myanmar.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
