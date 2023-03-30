The Canberra Times
ATO whistleblower Richard Boyle considers appeal after Public Interest Disclosure defence fails

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated March 31 2023 - 11:02am, first published March 30 2023 - 6:00pm
ATO whistleblower Richard Boyle. Picture AAP
ATO whistleblower Richard Boyle. Picture AAP

The team defending ATO whistleblower Richard Boyle are considering launching an appeal against a ruling that left the former public servant facing potential jail time after exposing harsh debt collection tactics.

