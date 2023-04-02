Australia has twice declared war on Iraq: first under Bob Hawke in 1990, and John Howard in 2003. On both occasions Parliament later ratified the intervention, but that was a formulaic, reflex action taken after military operations had already begun. Defeating the PM on the floor of the House would have been unthinkable and this process was effectively little more than a rubber stamp legitimising decisions already taken. So what's wrong with this? Nothing. The point Horner makes is specifically in relation to the critical role of the prime minister in this process.