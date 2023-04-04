"I took my family away for Easter once," says Garry. "We played cricket with other families on the highway. Never again. Everything at Port Macquarie was packed with queues everywhere. After the kids grew up we went away for Easter just two hours away in Sydney. Stayed at a nice hotel by the harbour and enjoyed the ambience. Paid top dollar but it was worth it away from the mayhem at home. Once was enough. We would not go away by plane, any ambience is taken away by the lengthy stays each way at the airport."