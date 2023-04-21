The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Review

The Half Brother by Christine Keighery review - A twisted family saga of secrets and control

By Hanne Melgaard Watkins
April 22 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • The Half Brother, by Christine Keighery. Ultimo Press, $34.99

The blurb of The Half Brother - Christine Keighery's first novel for adults - immediately intrigued me: "Growing up in a loving family, sisters Hannah and Stef are stunned to discover their mother adopted out a child before their parents met." It continues just as compellingly: "...it soon becomes apparent their half brother's agenda is more complicated and sinister than the Fidler sisters could have imagined."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.