Public servants across dozens of government agencies will need to delete TikTok from their work devices from Tuesday, but staff will still be allowed to use the app on their personal phones.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus announced he had authorised the ban on Tuesday morning following advice from intelligence and security agencies.
Some agencies will be exempt, but this will be determined on a case-by-case basis, and it is not yet known whether any exemptions have been granted.
It is also not yet clear whether government contractors will be impacted by the ban.
According to data collected by The Canberra Times last month, nearly half of the 137 federal government agencies had already moved to ban the app on work devices.
At least 68 workplaces had prohibited the app, while others reported they were in the process of reviewing their policies.
Three of the 16 government departments still allowed the app at that time - Industry, Infrastructure and Veterans' Affairs - while agencies such as the Australian Communications and Media Authority, Tourism Australia and Australian War Memorial also permitted it.
Attorney-General's Department Secretary Katherine Jones issued the new directions to public service agencies on Tuesday morning, under the Protective Security Policy Framework.
Ms Jones outlined that entities must prevent installation of the app, or remove it from devices where it had already been downloaded, unless they have a legitimate business reason to use it.
That covers agencies which use TikTok for regulatory functions, to conduct research or communicate (for example, to combat mis- or disinformation) or to reach key audiences for marketing or public relations activity.
Agencies that want to continue using the app must have the decision greenlit by their chief security officer, and ensure the app is only used on a separate, standalone device "without access to services that process or access official and classified information".
This device must also be stored away from sensitive conversations and information.
APS staff can still use TikTok on their personal phones, but where these devices are used to access official or classified data for work, safeguards will need to be enforced.
The chief security officer will need to provide access to work data through non-persistent and full remote access solutions.
The direction also lists further steps, which must be taken where agencies receive exemptions to use the app on their work devices:
