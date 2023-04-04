Metadata must be wiped from all content uploaded to the app.

Personal identifying content should not be shared where possible.

The account must be created with a generic email, such as a group mailbox.

Multi-factor authentication must be enabled when signing in, and passwords must be unique for each account.

Phones which have the app must also be using the latest available operating system, in order to control individual mobile applications.

The app can only be installed from trusted stores such as Microsoft, Google Play and Apple.



Only authorised users can have access to the accounts and this must be revoked immediately when there is no longer a need for that access.

Terms and conditions must be regularly reviewed, as well as app permissions with each update.