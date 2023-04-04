The Canberra Times
AGD Secretary Katherine Jones issues direction on TikTok ban to public servants, app to be allowed on personal devices

By Miriam Webber
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 1:35pm
Public servants across dozens of government agencies will need to delete TikTok from their work devices from Tuesday, but staff will still be allowed to use the app on their personal phones.

