I don't have too many non-negotiables when cooking. People are mostly appalled by my slapdash approach, but one steadfast rule is the importance of dry-frying and grinding your spices. It's a crucial step that releases a bounty of oil (and flavour). It's the thing that will make this chermoula truly sing. The shelf life of this paste is a few weeks, so if you are uncertain how much you will use, opt for a smaller quantity.