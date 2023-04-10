The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Make dinner time easier with recipes from Katrina Meynink's From Salt to Jam

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forget hot chips, use your chicken salt in this tarte tatin. Picture by Katrina Meynink
Forget hot chips, use your chicken salt in this tarte tatin. Picture by Katrina Meynink

If there's one question Katrina Meynink gets asked again and again in her role as a food writer and cookbook author it's how to get dinner on the table with the least amount of effort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.