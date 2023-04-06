Australian Public Service Commissioner Peter Woolcott has announced his retirement after a 40-year career in the Australian Public Service.
Mr Woolcott has served as the commissioner for the past five years and previously held senior roles at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
During his term at the Australian Public Service Commission he oversaw the first APS Workforce Strategy and the launch of the APS Academy.
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher recognised his achievements in a statement.
"Under Mr Woolcott's leadership, the APSC has played a key role in driving reforms to build a stronger APS," she said.
"As Minister for the Public Service I have valued his advice, contributions and support since being appointed to the role."
A merit-based recruitment process has begun, to appoint the next commissioner.
Under DFAT, Mr Woolcott worked as the Australian high commissioner to New Zealand, Australia's chief negotiator on the Paris Agreement on climate change and he was Australian permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva.
"He was appointed as an Officer in the Order of Australia in 2017 for his outstanding work in international relations, including his role as a lead negotiator in non-proliferation and arms control," Senator Gallagher said.
"I would like to thank Mr Woolcott for his leadership and distinguished and dedicated service and I wish him all the best for the next stage in his life."
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
