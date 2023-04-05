The Canberra Times
Lithium ion batteries in thermal runaway caused the Hume recycling centre fire

By Peter Brewer
Updated April 6 2023 - 9:57am, first published 5:30am
Fire investigators believe overheated lithium-ion batteries inside recycled material triggered the multi-million dollar blaze which destroyed Canberra's major recycling plant in Hume on Boxing Day last year.

