The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Aubergine's Ben Willis has been appointed culinary director of DOMA's new restaurant

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated April 5 2023 - 10:21am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Willis has been appointed culinary director of DOMA's new restaurant. Picture by Ashley St George
Ben Willis has been appointed culinary director of DOMA's new restaurant. Picture by Ashley St George

Ben Willis is back in the kitchen, set to open a new restaurant in Barton's Realm Precinct in the coming months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.