The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Wedding venues helping couples amid Pialligo closure

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
April 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ginger Group CEO Lissa Keogh and National Arboretum venue manager Arely Mota have experienced a wave of enquiries following Pialligo Estate's closure. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The Ginger Group CEO Lissa Keogh and National Arboretum venue manager Arely Mota have experienced a wave of enquiries following Pialligo Estate's closure. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Multiple wedding venues in Canberra and surrounds have been inundated with calls following the closure of Pialligo Estate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.