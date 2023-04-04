Increasing psychological safety must be an urgent priority at the Australian Antarctic Division, an independent review has urged, after it uncovered "uncomfortable truths" about bullying and sexual harassment.
The review, conducted by former Swimming Australia chief executive Leigh Russell, found intentional exclusion, gender discrimination, bullying, and sexual harassment occurring between employees, managers, and leaders at the division.
Of 236 people surveyed, 15 per cent said they had experienced sexual harassment during their time at the antarctic division, while 34 per cent reported they had been bullied.
The division, which has bases in Antarctica and Kingston, Tasmania, sits under the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
An earlier internal review of the Australian Antarctic Division, commissioned in 2020, reported a "blokey" culture and widespread sexual harassment.
The department accepted all recommendations from this report, published in 2022, but commissioned the independent review in recognition that "more work was required".
The Russell review comprised 48 confidential meetings, 24 confidential written submissions and 236 responses through an online survey as well as meetings and briefings with key leaders.
The 15 per cent of respondents reporting sexual harassment, included almost a quarter of female survey respondents (24 per cent) and seven per cent of male respondents.
They reported that the perpetrators in these situations were majority male (76 per cent), while 15 per cent were women.
Of the respondents who said they experienced sexual harassment, 79 per cent did not report it.
The Tasmanian regional secretary at the Community and Public Sector Union, Zac Batchelor, said the report confirmed what members had been telling the union "for years".
"The CPSU is deeply concerned by many aspects of the report, but one of the most alarming is the fear of repercussions or lack of confidence in systems when reporting physical or psychological bullying and harassment," Mr Batchelor said in a statement.
"Staff have to know that they are safe when raising an issue in their workplace, and for many staff at the AAD that is not the case."
He said the main public sector was ready and willing to work with the division "to turn things around".
More than half of incidents reported in the survey occurred in Antarctica, while 12 per cent happened in an office.
In addition to 34 per cent of respondents who said they had experienced bullying while working at the division, 46 per cent said they had witnessed bullying and harassment.
The report notes a number of cultural issues contributing to the harmful behaviours it uncovered, including a hierarchical and male-dominated workplace.
Trauma-informed responses to sexual harassment and other workplace harms were not well understood or utilised, and employees did not trust reporting systems.
A significant number of participants said they did not believe their workplace was psychologically safe, while an alarming number reported significant mental and physical issues due to workplace stress.
"The numbers in this Review paint a concerning picture of behaviours and cultures within the AAD. But it is the voices of AAD workers, that provide the most moving case for change," the report states.
Though some respondents shared positive experiences of the culture, many reported issues.
"The AAD's current culture is a [smoke-and-mirrors] culture where one thing is said, yet what is done is the polar opposite. People are not valued at the AAD," a participant said.
The review recommended seven priority areas for reform, including reforms to oversight, leadership, safety, reporting, risks and culture.
An advisory board of external and internal experts will be established to provide guidance and direction on the recommendations made in the report.
