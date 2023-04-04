The Canberra Times
Russell review into Australian Antarctic Division urges reform after finding bullying, sexual harassment

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
April 5 2023 - 5:30am
Secretary of DCCEEW David Fredericks. Picture by Karleen Minney
Secretary of DCCEEW David Fredericks. Picture by Karleen Minney

Increasing psychological safety must be an urgent priority at the Australian Antarctic Division, an independent review has urged, after it uncovered "uncomfortable truths" about bullying and sexual harassment.

