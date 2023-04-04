Public servants have been warned there are code of conduct risks associated with personally getting involved with this year's Voice to Parliament referendum, particularly for senior APS employees and those on social media.
The Australian Public Service Commission has on Tuesday released new referendum guidance for APS employees and agencies, clearing the way for them to engage publicly with the referendum which is expected to go to a vote between October and December.
The referendum will ask Australians if Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples should be recognised in the constitution through a representative Voice to Parliament.
The APSC has advised public servants can engage publicly with the referendum, but they must do so in a way that is "consistent with your obligation to maintain public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the APS". Public servants are also being reminded they are being held to high standards of behaviour.
The new guidance covers scenarios such as attending a community event, making comments on social media, volunteering time or donating money to a campaign, and discussing the referendum with family and friends.
APS employees are advised they can be involved in the "Yes" or "No" campaigns in a personal capacity, but they must be mindful there is potential for a conflict of interest with their public service role as well as undermining trust in the APS.
Those with senior classifications are being reminded they have a significant degree of responsibility and the community is more likely to believe senior employees' comments are based on specialised inside knowledge.
If there is any doubt, public servants are being asked to raise the concerns with their manager or HR area. Possible fixes include taking leave, rearranging existing duties, transferring to other duties, or agreeing to take a less significant role in the campaign.
APS employees are advised that speaking privately to family and friends about personal views on the Voice referendum is "low risk", but they should still make it clear that the views are personal.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
