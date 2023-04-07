Peter from Vietnam via Mt Isa says: "I'm in Vietnam at the moment, and you dare not to mention Trump to an American as you will get the whole pro-Trump story. I have not found an American that does not hate Biden/Obama and does not love Trump. They will not tolerate any criticism of Trump at all. Totally stupid. But then again, none of them will admit any responsibility for invading this country illegally and killing upwards of four million people. As far as they are concerned, they were doing the right thing."