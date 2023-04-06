The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Financial stress building as 'defacto' rate hike looms

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
April 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are early signs of financial stress among some borrowers, with almost half of low-income households with a mortgage spending more than a third of their disposable income on repayments, the Reserve Bank of Australia has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.