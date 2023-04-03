The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Reserve Bank of Australia Board mulls tough rates call as housing supply crisis worsens

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
April 4 2023 - 5:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe, right, and deputy governor Michelle Bullock. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe, right, and deputy governor Michelle Bullock. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Mortgage-holders face an anxious wait as the Reserve Bank of Australia puzzles over mixed signals from the housing market and the broader economy in deciding whether to hike or pause interest rates on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.