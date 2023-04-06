The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Former Liberal MP Ken Wyatt quits party over Voice to Parliament position

MS
Natalie Vikhrov
By Michelle Slater, and Natalie Vikhrov
Updated April 7 2023 - 11:53am, first published April 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Liberal MP Ken Wyatt. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Former Liberal MP Ken Wyatt. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Former Liberal Indigenous affairs minister Ken Wyatt has reportedly quit the party in the wake of the Liberal Party's decision to oppose the Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.