Abel's mother, Sylvie, is played by diminutive Anouk Grinberg. She is still a flower child at 60 and may need to be rescued from the results of her life choices once again. In the opening scenes, she marries an inmate, Michel, she has fallen for during theatre workshops she conducts in prison. Michel, who is played by lanky, innately charming Roschdy Dem, is soon due for release but concerned Abel doesn't trust the guy.