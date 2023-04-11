The Canberra Times
Cypher Brewing Co opens in Gungahlin on April 15

By Karen Hardy
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 2:00pm
Head brewer Matt Thiele, left, with Leo Valenzuela (co-owner), James McCann (bar manager) and Rachelle Loosen (co-owner). Picture supplied
Northsiders can celebrate! Gungahlin will have its own brewery when Cypher Brewing Co opens on April 15.

