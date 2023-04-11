Northsiders can celebrate! Gungahlin will have its own brewery when Cypher Brewing Co opens on April 15.
Situated right on the light rail line at 3/35 Hinder St, there's plenty of space to sit and enjoy a drink and a meal, with a range of beers brewed on-site and available on-tap, including a rotating cast of seasonal brews and collaborations.
Co-founders Jeff Wilson Shipley, Rachelle Loosen, Benn Masters and Leo Valenzuela were keen home brewers and the boys soccer teammates, keen to create a relaxing space in Canberra's north where they could see a gap in the market.
Matt Thiele, who was previously at Capital Brewing Co., has come on as head brewer.
"Canberra's already got such a great brewing culture and we're excited to join it," says Jeff Wilson Shipley.
"We're all about creating a relaxed space for Canberrans to drink great beer and relax with friends.
"We're putting in a kids' play space and we're hoping to create a very family friendly environment."
Cypher's brews have already been making their way around town, with recent pop-ups at the National Multicultural Festival and Canberra Beer and Cider Festival, plus beers on tap at Old Canberra Inn, Siren Bar and Frankies.
In more good news, the Cypher team is passionate about making the beers their customers want.
"We're a brewery by the people, for the people. We're really here to give the people what they want," says Wilson Shipley.
"We're small enough to have the flexibility to tweak things as we go, so we're really encouraging people to let us know what they want, whether it's more hops, a summer brew, or even non-alcoholic options. We're listening and keen to make it happen."
Their most requested beer so far? A lager. So once the brewing equipment was up and running at the brewery, it became their very first in-house brew.
As well as the lager, there will be a total of six Cypher beers on tap and ready for tasting on opening day, including a stout, Hazy, XPA and Red IPA.
The food menu will be traditional pub fare to start with, think burgers, chips and chicken but Loosen says they're open to changing the menu up as well.
"We know we've got a bit of competition nearby with the big clubs and we just can't put up a schnitzel and be done," she says.
"We'll wait to see what people want and we're keen to mix it up with the food as well."
Cypher Brewing Co will launch with a grand opening celebration on Saturday April 15, with plenty of craft beers on tap, delicious food, live music and games.
Cypher Brewing Co is located at 3/35 Hinder Street Gungahlin, right near the Gungahlin Place light rail stop. The taproom is opening from April 15, and will be open Wednesday to Sunday, 11am-11pm.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
