The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Joint Parliamentary Committee examines national security legislation amendment, including expanded legal protections for spies

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
April 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Expanded legal protections would allow intelligence officials to use "more efficient and effective methods" in their operations, such as modifying data, Australia's domestic spy agency says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.