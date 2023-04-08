The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Government 'approach to acquiring, managing and leasing' works for art rental program not 'appropriate', audit finds

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated April 8 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts secretary Jim Betts. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts secretary Jim Betts. Picture by Keegan Carroll

An audit report has slammed the federal government department responsible for a contemporary art collection and leasing program, which failed to rent out 30 per cent of its available works for seven years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.