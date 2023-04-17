The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Anna Petridis' opens Mexican restaurant Cartel Taqueria in Queanbeyan

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 18 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Los pollos hermanos, chicken tacos, and verdura, zucchini and corn fritters. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Los pollos hermanos, chicken tacos, and verdura, zucchini and corn fritters. Picture by Keegan Carroll

When Anna Petridis opened Cartel Taqueria in February there were rumours that people were lining up for an hour to get in. I didn't quite believe it, most folks in this town have little patience for such things, but perhaps something changes once you cross the border into Queanbeyan and things become a little more egalitarian.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.