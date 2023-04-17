It is a Thursday night and daylight savings is over. I can imagine in the summer months that things might get a little more frantic but, as Petridis said when The Canberra Times spoke to her back when she opened, it's not her first rodeo (remember the freak shake?), and I'm sure she knows how to maneuver her business plan to make sure the place works as smoothly as the dulce de leche caramel sauce served with the dessert.