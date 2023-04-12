The Canberra Times
Clare O'Neil announces Michael Outram reappointed as Australian Border Force Commissioner

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 1:20pm
Australian Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
Australian Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram has been reappointed after nearly five years in the role.

