Australian Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram has been reappointed after nearly five years in the role.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil praised Mr Outram's "exceptional leadership" in a statement announcing the reapppointment.
"He has provided exceptional leadership and stability to the ABF and has brought a sharp focus on driving operational excellence, professionalism, culture and values," Ms O'Neil said.
The commissioner has been with the Australian Border Force since 2015, and was sworn into his current position in May 2018.
Mr Outram's term will end on November 9, 2024.
It is understood that he requested the 18-month appointment instead of the usual five years.
The commissioner has more than 30 years experience in law enforcement and public service in Australia and the United Kingdom.
During this time, he has specialised in areas including community policing, criminal intelligence, protective and major event security, public order management, and the investigation of terrorism, transnational organised crime, corruption and other serious crime types.
"Under Mr Outram's leadership, the ABF will continue to be a global leader in border security, and a trusted partner that helps build a safe, resilient, and prosperous Australia," the Home Affairs Minister said.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
