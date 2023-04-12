The Canberra Times
Amanda Vanstone | Some work of the public service is really best left behind closed doors

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
April 13 2023 - 5:30am
One of the great privileges of being a minister in Federal Parliament is working with the Australian Public Service. It's nearly 20 years since I had that opportunity. Whilst lots of things will have changed, I imagine that essentially it is still one of the best working experiences one could have.

Columnist

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.

