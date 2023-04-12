Once, horrifically, an Australian citizen of Filipino birth was sent back to the Philippines. It was before my time as immigration minister. The people who did it, if they didn't know at the time would have soon after. I found out because her former husband rang my office years later, concerned for her. My chief of staff was initially brushed off by the department but he was no dope and kept at it. The cover up was uncovered. When with incredulity I asked if she had claimed citizenship, a senior bureaucrat, who I had admired, said calmly, "She only said it once". Once the gig was up a few public servants quickly retired to protect their superannuation. The Commonwealth contribution would have otherwise been at risk. Off scot-free ... and yet we'll jail an Indigenous kid for much less.