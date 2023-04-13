The next head of the Department of Health and Aged Care will need to bolster Australia's health system to support its ageing population, and rising instances of chronic disease, the agency's former secretary says.
Former secretary Glenys Beauchamp commended her successor for his work on Thursday, after Brendan Murphy announced he would retire from his position in the middle of the year.
Professor Murphy became a household name during the coronavirus pandemic, serving as Australia's chief medical officer, and left the position in June 2020 to commence his role as head of the health department.
"He was my chief medical officer while I was there, the whole time I was there, and he was an invaluable member of the executive team as well," Ms Beauchamp, who led the agency until her retirement in February 2020, said.
The recruitment process for the next secretary is already underway, ahead of Professor's Murphy's retirement on July 6.
Reflecting on the challenges ahead for the next health boss, Ms Beauchamp said they would form around value for money decisions.
"It's not only fiscal but sustaining a health system going forward where there's an ageing population, where there's a growth in chronic disease, and the impacts of obesity, particularly in children."
Preventative health care and continuity of service between primary care and tertiary care should also be areas of focus moving forward, she said.
Professor Andrew Podger, a former health secretary and APS Commissioner, said the department faced "very big issues that we're yet to crack into".
"They require a more strategic approach, looking at the system as a whole, both across the public insurance system, Medicare, but also its relationship with private health insurance," he said.
The ideal candidate will require deep policy skills, management skills as well as relationships with state and territory governments, Professor Podger said.
Ms Beauchamp also highlighted the complexity of leading a sector delivered through varied stakeholders.
READ MORE:
"The health portfolio has got those additional challenges with state and territory governments and a health sector that's so diverse but delivered through government, non-government, private sector bodies."
Put simply: "You just want someone with a high amount of passion, energy, experience, and that ability to work in teams and with stakeholders."
Recognition for Professor Murphy's work flowed on Thursday, with thanks given by Health Minister Mark Butler, and former Health Minister Greg Hunt, as well as stakeholders such as the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia.
Mr Butler noted the health secretary's efforts extended beyond his most public achievements.
"Australians got to know Professor Murphy throughout the pandemic as he led the Department of Health during its biggest public health response in over 100 years," Mr Butler said.
"Professor Murphy's time as secretary was broader than just COVID, he has overseen the start of aged care, mental health, primary care and health workforce reform."
The former health minister recognised Professor Murphy as a "reassuring voice" during the turbulence of the pandemic.
"While Brendan played an extraordinary role in reforms to the Medical Research Future Fund, the PBS, delivering record Bulk Billing rates and National plans for Aged Care and Mental Health, his greatest legacy will be in helping to have saved tens of thousands of lives and the reassurance he provided to Australians at their time of greatest need," Professor Hunt said.
Ms Beauchamp wished Professor Murphy well.
"I know having worked with him, he's not the sort of person to stand still either," she added.
"And whilst he might be retiring from this job, I'm sure he's got a lot more to add value to, particularly in the health area.
"I'm sure we'll see him pop up somewhere else and continue his great contribution."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.