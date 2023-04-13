The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Jenna Price | The COVID era had a lot to like about it

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
April 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's the season for sneezing and coughing and my god I miss COVID so much.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.