Canberra United striker Michelle Heyman has taken out the top honour at the club's end of season awards.
The leading goalscorer was named the Player of the Year at the Hellenic Club on Friday evening after a stellar season.
Heyman finished with 12 goals in 18 games, taking her career tally to 94 goals.
"For our voting, Michelle only just pipped Vesna [Milivojevic] and some games it was hard to decide who got the points," coach Njegosh Popovich said.
"Michelle was a deserved winner with some exceptional performances. The hat-trick game stands out, and others she scored goals at crucial moments for us."
The veteran also reached 159 appearances, breaking the A-League record.
"It's a great accolade to achieve that milestone," Popovich said.
"For her to have done that from back when the competition was 10 or 12 rounds, it's really amazing."
Grace Maher was recognised by her teammates, taking out the Ellie Brush Players' Player award, recently re-named in honour of the club legend who retired this season.
"She's a bit of a mother to the group even at such a young age," Popovich said of Maher.
"Her football intelligence is quite high and I have no doubt she will one day become a great coach."
Teenage defender Holly Murray won the Rising Star award as the best under-20 player and Young Matilda Sasha Grove earned the Supporters' Player of the Year in a season the 18-year-old netted her first goal.
Rebecca Taylor took out the Volunteer of the Year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.