A sex worker has claimed a man was "acting crazy" and "in a rage" when he allegedly raped and assaulted her at a brothel.
Darrell Michael Hudson faced the first day of an ACT Supreme Court trial on Monday.
He had pleaded not guilty to 14 charges. These included five counts of sexual intercourse without consent, four counts of sexual indecency without consent, attempted sexual intercourse without consent, and two counts of sexual assault.
Hudson had also denied charges of choking, strangling or suffocating a person, and property damage.
The jury is not required to come to a verdict on these charges and they will be decided by a judge at the end of the trial.
In his opening address, chief prosecutor Anthony Williamson SC said Hudson and another unidentified man had visited a Canberra brothel on February 26, 2021.
Mr Williamson told the jury the other man paid in cash for Hudson to have sex with the woman, buying a "standard package".
He said the terms of the sexual encounter were "made abundantly clear" to Hudson with only some acts permitted.
These included no kissing, no violence or "rough play", and no sex without a condom.
"Prostitution is a legal and regulated industry," Mr Williamson said.
"Any person, including a sex worker, can withdraw their consent to a sexual activity at any time."
Mr Williamson told the jury Hudson was unable to achieve an erection on the night in question.
The prosecutor claimed the man raped the woman multiple ways, including orally and digitally, pinned her down, choked her, spat on her face and slapped her.
Mr Williamson alleged Hudson committed the offences due to a "combination of intoxication and frustration and agitation about being unable to achieve an erection".
The alleged victim set off a duress alarm and the police were called. The woman was then taken to hospital for tests and gave a statement to police.
Hudson is also accused of punching a hole in the wall before leaving the brothel.
A video of the woman's police interview was played to the court.
The alleged victim said Hudson had overpowered her and, at one stage, her arms were pinned down and she "couldn't move".
"I said to him that if he wasn't going to listen to what I was saying that we would have to end the booking," the woman told police.
"[And] he wasn't going to get his money back because he was crossing my boundaries.
"Every time I would try to say 'this isn't OK' or 'please don't touch me here' ... he would become more agitated and aggressive.
"The agitation was caused by him not being able to get an erection."
The woman told police she found it hard to breathe and had blurred vision when Hudson allegedly pushed down on her throat.
She claimed Hudson had called her a "bitch" before spitting on her face.
"He was acting crazy, in a rage," she said.
The alleged victim stated Hudson's genitalia had "disgusted" her, "the shape of it and, I guess, how he presented it to me in a negative way".
Defence barrister Katrina Musgrove is representing Hudson, who is contesting the charges.
The trial, before Acting Justice Peter Berman, continues on Tuesday.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
