Peter Dutton is getting his weapons in order.
Those armaments have been apparent for some time. Jacinta Price, Michaelia Cash and James Paterson now have front-line positions.
This opposition reshuffle is more than replacing Julian Leeser's resignation as Shadow Attorney-General and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians.
Dealing with a quite lengthy Albanese government honeymoon, a smaller than usual pool of talent and choosing to stake his political career on Voice to Parliament opposition, Mr Dutton is closing ranks and getting ready to brawl.
It is in Mr Dutton's words. Senator Price is "fighter and a warrior" and Senator Cash is "very fierce". Senator Cash and Senator Paterson, the new shadow home affairs minister, are two members of Dutton's National Right faction. Price, who sits in the Nationals partyroom as a Country LNP senator, shares many of Mr Dutton's values. Kerrynne Liddle, now elevated to opposition spokesperson for child protection and prevention of family violence, is a Liberal Centrist but seen as conservative.
The Moderates got nothing. The Nationals gave nothing up.
Here, plainly, are the perceived Labor government vulnerabilities in the opposition's view: Voice uncertainty and cyber security/foreign interference risks. The opposition leader is all in.
There are two Indigenous senators now officially charging at the government over perceived inaction over child abuse in remote Aboriginal communities.
And Senator Cash, adding to her roles covering Employment and Workplace Relations, now has been tasked as shadow attorney-general with doing a "forensic job" looking into any possible Voice risks.
In Senator Paterson's elevation, Mr Dutton clearly wants to return national security as a preeminent Coalition issue, with the view that foreign interference is one of Australia's most serious national security threats.
This China hawk's promotion has been successful in using all parliamentary tools available to the opposition to find and raise Australian vulnerabilities.
But make no mistake, the biggest winner in all of this is the Nationals and, in particular, Nationals leader David Littleproud.
Getting a seventh member of shadow cabinet without giving up any portfolio is a real sign of the strength of the junior Coalition partner. The Nationals jumped early on Voice opposition and it is not budging. Mr Littleproud regards the Nationals as "leading the way."
It also has now greater female leadership presentation, while Ms Andrews is lost as a Liberal woman in cabinet.
"The brutal game of arithmetic is politics and so to is the Coalition agreement around the representation, but I think this is a mature conversation that Peter and I had about "what was the best thing, not just for the Coalition, what was the best thing for our nation?'" Mr Littleproud said.
Sounds not as junior as before.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
