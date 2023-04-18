The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

Reshuffle: Peter Dutton closes ranks and gets ready to brawl in the year of the Voice

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 18 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition leader Peter Dutton. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Opposition leader Peter Dutton. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Peter Dutton is getting his weapons in order.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.