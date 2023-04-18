The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Dutton reshuffle: Paterson vows to return 'dismantled' Home Affairs to super-portfolio

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
April 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator James Paterson in his office at Parliament House. Picture by James Croucher
Senator James Paterson in his office at Parliament House. Picture by James Croucher

The new opposition home affairs spokesperson is vowing to return the "dismantled" portfolio to the Coalition's original super-portfolio, taking back in the Australian Federal Police with other intelligence and security agencies, if the opposition is returned to government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.