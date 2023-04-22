For Sam, it's a treat, a little bit of luxury that she could only afford with a voucher. But for Nisha - a woman who has everything she has ever dreamed of and more - it's the type of gym that she only deigns to go to. If it wasn't for the fact that there are too many people in London to run on the streets, and that her the hotel is upgrading its facilities, she wouldn't be there at all. There's a certain standard that she has grown accustomed to, and this particular gym and spa don't meet that.