Public servants more productive working from home, extensive survey shows

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
April 24 2023 - 5:30am
Associate professor Sue Williamson at UNSW Canberra led the research. Pictures Dion Georgopoulos, supplied
Associate professor Sue Williamson at UNSW Canberra led the research. Pictures Dion Georgopoulos, supplied

New research into the pandemic working from home experiences of more than 5000 public servants has found a revolt is under way against open plan offices.

