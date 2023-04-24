What's the first Arnott's biscuit you reach for in the bikkie tin? A big, showy Monte Carlo or a no-fuss Scotch Finger? What about savoury ones? Barbecue Shapes or Chicken Crimpy? And is it even a party if there's not a packet of Jatz?
When William Arnott left the shores of Scotland in 1848, having just finished his baker's apprenticeship, was he even thinking that centuries later his biscuits would have such a place in the hearts, and stomachs, of millions of Australians?
In 1865 he opened his first factory in Newcastle and now Arnott's sells more than 350 million packets of biscuits a year, and there are more than 200 varieties.
The bestsellers are Jatz - 16 million boxes a year - Barbecue Shapes and Tim Tams.
But what's your favourite?
I had the mother of all afternoon teas and tasted 20 or so varieties from the Arnott's range. Some I hadn't eaten in ages, like the Spicy Fruit Roll. Pillow biscuits! I was five years old all over again and sitting on my nan's lap.
Speaking of nan. I gave every biscuit a "nanna rating", based on whether the old girl liked them, with a hint of nostalgia mixed in. Who didn't get caught with their hand in nan's biscuit tin (usually a repurposed Arnott's celebration one).
So here's my definitive list of the top 20 Arnott's biscuits. Don't hate me for it. Just boil the kettle, it's time for a cuppa.
It's number one because it's the perfect mix of biscuit and chocolate. A coconuty, Anzac-like, crumbly biscuit and a thin layer of milk chocolate. Tiny little bikkies of joy. $3.50.
Nanna rating: Always the first ones gone from the tin.
Like a pimped up little after-dinner mint. Crunchy base, smooth minty cream and a thin layer of milky chocolate. It's the contrast of the mint and the chocolate that makes it close to perfect. $4.50.
Nanna rating: Nan kept these ones hidden for herself.
Is there a VoVo that's not iced? Been around since 1906 and you can tell why. A sweet biscuit with icing and coconut and jam. Yum. Did the pink bit used to be more marshmallowy? $3.50.
Nanna rating: Nan's favourite. Always on the biscuit tray, for any occasion.
All that chocolate, so luxurious. Crunchy and sweet. Had to do the Tim Tam straw thing for this experience and I'd forgotten how fun that was. So many varieties now but the original is the best. $4.50.
Nanna rating: Only on really special occasions.
Pillow biscuits! A sweet biscuit with a filling of real sultanas, currants, raisins and zesty citrus peel, with hints of cinnamon and cloves. Denser and more spicy than you remember. $4.20.
Nanna rating: Complete nostalgia with pillow biscuits. Always on the afternoon tea tray.
The perfect dunker and it's two biscuits in one really. This buttery biscuit just melts in your mouth like a proper shortbread and isn't too sweet. $3.30.
Nanna rating: A good solid no fuss biscuit, a bit like nan.
How long has it been since you've had a Sao? Too long. Perfect with a thickly cut piece of tomato and plenty of pepper. $3.50.
Nanna rating: Vegemite worms every time. Pile enough on and squeeze gently and watch the worms appear.
Sometimes you need a no-fuss biscuit that goes well with a cuppa. Apparently they are different in every state. We like the subtle ginger flavours and the crunch. Nice crumbled over ice cream. Good value too. $2.50
Nanna rating: Were always packed on long car trips, ginger's good for motion sickness, but they went well with the Thermos of tea.
Can't understand why people don't like these. Sure, they taste better with a bit of butter but there's something completely nostalgic about them. Good value for money. $2.50
Nanna rating: Always had a pack at Easter for us to ice and turn into eggs.
Arnott's best-selling biscuit. A super all-rounder, from cheese to dips. Would it be a party without them? Rice crackers made a run but we're here for the Jatz renaissance. $3.50
Nanna rating: Nan was known to throw Jatz and cheese and some cut up carrot on a plate and call it dinner.
Hadn't had one of these for years but they're close to the perfect afternoon tea biscuit. Generous layer of fruity jam and great shortbread. So pretty too with the hole in the centre. $3.50.
Nanna rating: Her jam drops were better but nan would have liked these.
Is it "n-eye-ce or "neece"? Whichever way, they're nice. A solid sweet biscuit with all that crumbly sugar. Another good dunker which I love finding in little plastic packets in hotel rooms. $2.50.
Nanna rating: Nan was known to lick the sugar off these ones.
Who was Tina? Squares of strawberry, vanilla and chocolate flavours in a crisp, light wafer. I'm sure they used to be long rectangles. A wafer has its place when you don't want a heavy biscuit. $3.50.
Nanna rating: On high rotation at afternoon tea.
The quiet achiever of the chocolate biscuit range. A thin layer of caramel on a chocolate biscuit base coated in milk chocolate. Keep them in the fridge and it takes them to a whole new level. $4.50.
Nanna rating: Might have bought a packet for special guests but probably just made caramel slice instead.
It's a big, showy biscuit. With hints of golden syrup, honey and coconut in the biscuit and a vanilla and raspberry filling, the Monte Carlo has been a firm favourite since 1926. $3.50.
Nanna rating: Always one or two on the biscuit tray and they went quick.
Shortbread and vanilla icing, what's not to like? A bit crumblier than I remember, and maybe a little smaller, but they're lovely dunked in a cold glass of milk. $3.50
Nanna rating: Pop's favourite.
The office was divided between Barbecue Shapes and Chicken Crimpy as the best Shapes flavour. But the tomatoey, herby, salty flavour of barbecue won out in the end. Dare you to stop at one. $3.50.
Nanna rating: Sometimes nan would just give us a packet of Shapes and tell us to get lost. Those were the days.
The versatile savoury cracker. Big enough for a slice of cheese, but break it up and you've got four little quarters for whatever you like. I like the saltiness too. $3.
Nanna rating: Whenever we were sick, these would come out with a light spread of Vegemite.
What would Teddy say if he could talk? Please don't dunk me in the milk! There's a hint of golden syrup here. First on sale in 1913 if you can believe it. $3.30
Nanna rating: Always made an appearance at parties. Good dunkers.
Not a huge fan but they were perfect in the kids' lunchboxes for their entire schooling so that's why they make the list. When they launched in 1990, 5 million biscuits were sold in little more than a month. $3.50.
Nanna rating: She wouldn't have understood these at all, ok, maybe the chocolate-coated ones.
These little iced ginger biscuits would have ranked very highly but Arnott's discontinued them in July 2021. Reports at the time said the reason they stopped making them was due to "low sales". We don't believe that. They did however share the recipe. And here it is.
Ingredients
75g unsalted butter softened
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup treacle syrup
1 1/2 cups plain flour
2 tsp ground ginger
1/2 tsp bi-carb soda
1 1/2 tbsp milk
Icing:
1 egg white
1 1/2 cups icing sugar
1 tsp lemon juice
pink food colouring
Method
1. Pre-heat oven to 170C. Line two baking sheets with baking paper.
2. In a small saucepan, combine butter, honey, and treacle. Stir over moderate heat until melted and smooth. Don't let it boil. Set aside to cool slightly.
3. Sift dry ingredients into a large bowl, add honey mixture and milk, stir well until combined. Chill for 30 mins or until firm.
4. Roll mixture into 30cm logs and cut into 7cm lengths. Place on a prepared tray and bake for 12 minutes. Leave on the tray for five minutes, then move to a cooling tray.
5. To make the icing, whisk the egg white in a medium bowl until frothy, sift the icing sugar into egg white and whisk until smooth. Dip half the biscuits front side into the icing and set aside. Add some pink food colouring to the icing and repeat with the remaining biscuits.
Makes 20.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
