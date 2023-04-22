Parliament is given the power to make laws with respect to the composition, functions, powers and procedures of the Voice because our constitution is about basic structures and principles, not the day-to-day operation of our system of government. The constitution contains many examples of Parliament being given powers to pass laws. For example, section 51 provides that, "Parliament shall, subject to this constitution, have power to make laws ... with respect to ... " This wording is very similar to the wording of the Voice amendment.