The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

China threat cited in 'ambitious reshaping' of Australia's defence forces in Defence Strategic Review

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 24 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence Minister Richard Marles. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Defence Minister Richard Marles. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Australians are being told the rise of the "missile age" and the threat from China to the global rules based order in the Indo-Pacific is behind a radical "whole of nation" repositioning and speed up of the nation's defence forces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.