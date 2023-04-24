The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

'Remarkably deficient': former defence chief Chris Barrie calls for the full Defence picture on climate change

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 24 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ADF Littoral Operations training. Picture supplied
ADF Littoral Operations training. Picture supplied

Defence, if the landmark Defence Strategic Review is listened to, is being taken off the back of the tortoise and is being strapped to the hare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.