The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Bradley Perrett | Defence Strategic Review doesn't go far enough, air force omitted

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
Updated April 25 2023 - 6:29am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence Minister Richard Marles, Chief of the Defence Force Angus Campbell, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence secretary Greg Moriarty. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Defence Minister Richard Marles, Chief of the Defence Force Angus Campbell, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence secretary Greg Moriarty. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

There had better be a lot more to the Defence Strategic Review than what the government revealed on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.