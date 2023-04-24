Tens of thousands of people attended the Dawn Service at the Australian War Memorial on Tuesday.
They stood in silence in the chill under a clear starlit sky to hear the Prime Minister speak of the contribution of Indigenous Australians to the defence of the country.
In his commemorative address, Anthony Albanese talked of "acknowledging the truth" that they had fought harder for Australia than the country had always acknowledged.
In a quiet but moving speech, he said that Australians gathered at dawn because that was the time of day when the Australian and New Zealand forces had landed at Gallipoli on the Turkish coast on this day in 1915.
Those soldiers demonstrated the "simple truth of Australians looking out for each other," Mr Albanese said.
He reminded the gathered thousands at the Memorial and those watching on TV that every death was a tragedy for a family.
"Every death at Gallipoli was like a sapling torn out of the earth," Mr Albanese said.
He cited the war memorials around Australia, calling them "an atlas of grief".
The less formal part of the ceremony at the war memorial started about 5am when young soldiers read out the personal testimonies of their predecessors who had died - and some who had survived - in battle.
Their quiet and dignified testimonies were anything but a glorification of war.
Rather, they were depictions of the reality of battle in conflicts from World War I, right through to Afghanistan.
The words rang out in the Canberra night.
"It was kill or be killed. They were trying to kill me so I had no remorse," were the words of one veteran read out by a young soldier.
"The one thing I noticed was that after the battle they weren't kids anymore," was another testimony recited by a currently serving member of the Defence Force.
After these recited testimonies, there were 10 minutes of pause before the main, formal ceremony. The words lingered in the pin-drop silence.
That silence was broken by the mournful growl of a digeridoo and the main service proceeded. The haunting call was played by Sub-Lieutenant Jordon Bradshaw of the Royal Australian Navy.
It was a Christian service (as it has been for the past century or so) but the chaplain said he hoped the prayer would resonate with people of all faiths.
Wreaths were laid by the Governor-General and the High Commissioner of New Zealand. A bugler played the Last Post and Reveille, with the minute's silence between.
Chaplain James Cox, the director general of the chaplaincy service in the RAAF, said: "We who are gathered here in this dawn vigil remember with gratitude the men and women who have given all that is their to give in order that the world may be a nobler place in which to live."
"And with them, we remember those left behind to bear the sorrow of their loss," he said.
Immediately after, in the light of a cold day, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander commemoration took place.
The ceremony has been taking place for 25 years, the first 23 of those on the slope of Mount Ainslie. Now it takes place at the striking new "pavilion" designed by the Aboriginal artist Dan Boyd. It filters the sun through a wall to give a poignant dappled effect.
The Veterans' March, was to be led and reviewed by Governor-General David Hurley. More than a thousand veterans were to march up Anzac Parade and onto the grounds of the Australian War Memorial.
The Governor-General was to march with veterans of 1RAR Battalion Group, which he commanded in Somalia 30 years ago.
Veteran Dr Bob Worswick, who was a platoon commander in the same battalion, said it was important to recognise Australia's contribution to the peacekeeping mission.
"Somalia was Australia's first operational deployment of an infantry battalion since Vietnam. It was significant because it provided important lessons for subsequent peacekeeping missions," Dr Worswick said.
The veteran, who served in locations including Somalia, Timor-Leste, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan said it was important to participate in the Anzac Day Veterans' March.
"Recognising service is a really big thing in the military, and this sort of national remembrance is important for every generation of veterans," he said.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
