Toni Wren | Federal government can lift 2 million out of poverty with stroke of a pen

By Toni Wren
Updated April 26 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
ACT senator David Pocock has been urging the government to increase JobSeeker payments. Picture by Karleen Minney
The federal government can unlock poverty for over 2 million Australians with the stroke of a pen if it raises JobSeeker and related payments in the forthcoming May budget.

