Open letter to Treasurer Jim Chalmers urges more federal government ads in regional newspapers to support trusted local news

Updated April 27 2023 - 7:55am, first published 7:30am
Regional newspapers are urging the Albanese government to adopt the same approach as Victoria's Labor Premier Daniel Andrews, who mandated that a weekly full page of state government advertising appear in every regional and community paper to support local journalism jobs.
The publishers of hundreds of newspapers serving regional communities around Australia have called on the Albanese government to fix "a crisis in our country" by committing to guaranteed levels of federal government advertising in local newspapers.

