A man is behind bars after being arrested in WA in relation to two alleged sexual and physical assaults in Goulburn.
Nathan Raymond Caldow was extradited from WA to NSW on Wednesday evening after allegedly being involved in the to the two assaults in early April.
Police said detectives from the NSW sex crimes squad established a strike force to investigate reports of the physical and sexual assaults of a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman.
Inquiries into the alleged incidents led officers from Western Australia Police Force's rapid apprehension squad to arrest the 41-year-old man at a hotel in Fremantle on the morning of Sunday, April 23.
Police said sex crimes squad detectives travelled to WA, where they successfully applied for Mr Caldow's extradition to NSW.
He was taken to Mascot Police Station and charged with eight offences, including aggravated robbery and inflicting actual bodily harm, harming with intent to have sexual intercourse with victim, and sexually touching another person without consent.
He was also charged with choking a person intended to commit an indictable offence and stalking or intimidating, intending fear or physical harm.
Mr Caldow was denied bail, but didn't appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday when he was scheduled to.
A lawyer for Mr Caldow applied for the case to be moved to Goulburn where the alleged offences occurred to have a private solicitor to represent him.
Magistrate Greg Grogin adjourned the case to Goulburn on May 3 and ordered a brief of evidence to be served by June 22.
Detective superintendent Jayne Doherty said police were able to arrest the man thanks to help from the community.
"We put together information that we received from the community along with some very extensive police investigations and assistance from a number of police specialist sections. That's where we gathered the evidence to obtain the arrest warrant," she said.
"I would like to say if there are any other people that feel that they may have been a victim of this same person, that they come forward to police and report the matter.
"New South Wales Police treat sexual violence as a very, very serious crime and I would encourage anyone who's a victim of sexual violence to come forward and report to police so that we can investigate the matter, and we can get these heinous offenders off our streets."
The 19-year-old woman was allegedly walking along Bourke Street in Goulburn when she was approached by an unknown man about 11pm on Friday, April 14.
The man allegedly grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground, before punching her in the face repeatedly until she lost consciousness. It is believed she was then sexually assaulted.
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly walking along Blackshaw Road about 10.30pm on Wednesday, April 5, when she was approached and punched in the face by a man she didn't know.
Police said the woman was able to break free and run from the man, and was also later taken to hospital for injuries to her face.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
