Nathan Raymond Caldow behind bars in relation to Goulburn assaults

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated April 27 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 7:05am
A man is behind bars after being arrested in WA in relation to two alleged sexual and physical assaults in Goulburn.

