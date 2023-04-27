Ever wanted to ride your bike to the Handmade Market?
It'll be a lot easier to do so this weekend, with cycling group Pedal Power lending a hand to provide free, secure parking for your bike at the event.
That means peace of mind while browsing the more than 250 stalls at the Handmade Market this Saturday and Sunday at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
There will be more than a few gift options for mum, with Mother's Day just around the corner, on Sunday, May 14.
To use the free bike-parking service, head to the Pedal Power marquee, located between the Budawang Pavilion and the Conference Centre, during market hours.
Pedal Power volunteers will check in your bike and keep it secure for you while you shop. Once you're shopped-out, head back over to the marquee to pick up your bike.
The Handmade Market will be open 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday at EPIC.
Market owner Julie Nichols said there would be more than 50 new designers at the weekend event including Freed Beverages, Stray Leaves gifts, Art by Kulka, the Wolf and I women's clothing and Mexican cuisine by Jarochos.
If you like your shopping a little quieter and less crowded, the Low Shopping Sensory Hour is back from 9am at Sunday. Free tickets can be booked for that here.
The much-loved gourmet food hall will be back in Coorong pavilion, with a huge selection of food and drink options.
Entry to the market is free however please donate to the door greeters and charity partner, GIVIT if you can on entry. All money collected goes to helping those in need in the ACT region.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
