Outgoing Japanese ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, who is due to return to Tokyo on Saturday, took to Twitter this week to thank his driver Jim for ferrying him around in the embassy's Lexus since his arrival in Canberra in late 2020.
The ambassador, a class act, said Jim's "safe hands" took him to Sydney more than 30 times, Cowra nine times, Newcastle three times and the Blue Mountains twice.
Mr Yamagami also tweeted he had been gifted a Seiko watch by three former PMs - John Howard, Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison - inscribed "to Japan's greatest envoy in gratitude for your courage and intellectual leadership".
The watch, he said, was "in hues of familiar green reminiscent of the Australian landscape, it's inscribed with warm words of friendship. I shall wear it always as a precious reminder of Australia".
Mr Yamagami's also had a farewell dinner with friends in Canberra where he was treated to pavlova and a rendition of Waltzing Matilda.
And always one to find the soul of a place, Mr Yamagami said the most memorable part of Canberra for him would be the bike paths in and around Lake Burley Griffin, where he spent many a time, no doubt dodging magpies.
"I've ridden 4600kms over 28 months! The legs are heavy, but the spirit is willing," he tweeted.
"All roads lead to Canberra, give or take a few roundabouts along the way."
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
