Jenna Price | Adam Bandt, Greens housing demands aren't going to help

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
April 28 2023 - 5:30am
Oh my god, Greens, no-one is ever housed by wedge politics. Push that social housing funding bill through and then start negotiating for more.





Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

