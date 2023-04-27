The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Haig Park community centre named after late disability advocate Sue Salthouse

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated April 28 2023 - 6:18am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luisa Fearnside at the Salthouse Community Centre named after her late mother Sue (inset). Pictures by Karleen Minney, Jamila Toderas
Luisa Fearnside at the Salthouse Community Centre named after her late mother Sue (inset). Pictures by Karleen Minney, Jamila Toderas

When Sue Salthouse left Melbourne she said she was heading north in search of a warmer climate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.